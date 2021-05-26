Cancel
Suttons Bay, MI

By ops@our-hometown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent J. Duddles, son of Brian and Teresa Duddles of Suttons Bay, graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School, May 16. Duddles was Suttons Bay High School’s 2013 valedictorian. He will be working at Haynes & Boone, LLP, in Houston, Texas beginning fall 2021. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise...

Leland, MIleelanaunews.com

Leland golf steadily improving

The Leland high school golf team finished third at the Frankfort High School invitational at Crystal Lake Golf Course in Frankfort. Leland shot a 202 tied for third with Suttons Bay. The Comets were led by Senior Aiden Coleman who shot a nine-round score of 42 and finished tied for third in the tournament. “I have to give that kid […]
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

LEELANAU LEADS STATE IN VACCINE NUMBERS

Leelanau has become the first county in Michigan to reach a 70% vaccination rate, the level at which health restrictions such as requiring face masks will be lifted if other residents follow suit across the state. Now what? For Michelle Klein, director of personal health with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, it’s more of the same — getting people vaccinated, […]