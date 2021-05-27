Texas’ Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Moves Forward, But Advocates Upset About Changes

A Kansas House committee on Monday got to work on a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state, discussing multiple amendments as members move toward an expected vote later this week. The legislation, which was introduced last month in the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, would establish a medical cannabis program for qualified patients. Members of the panel have already heard testimony from supporters and opponents, and so the next step is to formally consider proposed revisions. Chairman John Barker (R) said the plan is to have members take most of the week to review the roughly 20 amendments that have been filed and then potentially vote by the end of the week. As drafted, the bill lists 21 conditions that would qualify patients for the program, including chronic pain, HIV and post-traumatic stress disorder. Smoking and vaping products would be prohibited, however. It would also not provide for home growing. Rep. Blake Carpenter (R) proposed a wide-ranging amendment that would make changes to provisions concerning the establishment of a medical marijuana advisory board, the process of adding conditions that qualify patients for cannabis, advertising restrictions and licensing requirements for people with prior marijuana-related convictions. It would also strike language on entering into reciprocity agreements with other states and create a $5,000 fine for dispensaries that disclose patients information. Rep. Randy Garber (R) also discussed a series of revisions he wants to see, including expanding the list of qualifying conditions, loosening restrictions on the vaping ban, removing a requirement to set aside a portion of licenses for minority-owned businesses while eliminating the licensing cap and giving regulatory authority to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control instead of the Agriculture Department. The amendment would also enact protections for nurses who treat patients using medical cannabis, add testing provisions,…