Texas’ Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Moves Forward, But Advocates Upset About Changes

DFW Community News
 23 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Senate voted unanimously to approve a scaled back expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program, nearly a month after the Texas House gave its approval. Many advocates who were hoping to see more significant changes to the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) say they’re...

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

