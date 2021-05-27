Texas’ Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Moves Forward, But Advocates Upset About Changes

Kansas lawmakers on Thursday began making decisions on proposed amendments to a bill to legalize medical marijuana, moving the proposal closer to a committee vote that could come next week. Members of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee have been meeting daily this week to go over more than a dozen proposed revisions. Chairman John Barker (R) said during Monday’s initial hearing that the plan was to have legislators take most of the week to review the amendments and then hold a vote on Thursday. But the large number of amendments has slowed the pace of progress, and now the chairman says he will be asking the House speaker for permission to hold another day or two of meetings to consider the cannabis legislation next week. If the panel can’t finish its work by then, Barker said members may return to the bill later during a potential veto session or will perhaps have to start over again on a new proposal next year. The bill, which was introduced last month in the committee, would establish a medical marijuana program for qualified patients. Members of the panel have already heard testimony from supporters and opponents. As drafted, the bill lists 21 conditions that would qualify patients for the program, including chronic pain, HIV and post-traumatic stress disorder. Smoking and vaping products would be prohibited, however. It would also not provide for home growing. By the end of Thursday’s meeting, members had only gotten through one amendment, which they approved, and began considering a second one. The adopted measure, from Rep. Blake Carpenter (R), would make a number of revisions to the bill: -Make changes to provisions concerning the establishment of a medical marijuana advisory board; specify that if regulators have not acted on a petition to add a new qualifying condition within…