A day dealing with roofers is a day destined for the triple option — LFG!. Even though Deion Sanders — PRIME TIME himself — is an alum of the Florida State Seminoles, it’s the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that are the all-time prime time program. Having a handful of night games on the road each season has been a consistent theme for the Irish football program. So... if you thought the season opener against the Noles on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend was going to be an afternoon affair — you haven’t been paying attention for the last 20 years.