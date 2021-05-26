Gov. Kemp Announces Over $6.7 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program
Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal announce the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.gov.georgia.gov