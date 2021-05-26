Two Injured in ATV Accident Near Melrose

(Albany MN-) One person was killed and two people were injured in a pair of crashes in Stearns County Wednesday morning. The state patrol says at 8:06 a.m. a grain truck driven by 59-year-old Brian Lemley from Sibley North Dakota was westbound on I-94 west of Albany when it crossed the median and hit an eastbound truck and an SUV. Lemley was killed, and the other truck driver and the SUV driver were shaken up but not hospitalized. About an hour later, a truck was traveling eastbound on I-94 east of Freeport when it came upon the traffic slowdown caused by the first crash, and was rear-ended by an SUV. The truck driver, 26-year-old Mert Gokce of Burnsville was shaken up, but the driver of the SUV that rear ended him, 38-year-old Kelli Goebel of Freeport, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.