The Nationals have taken another hit to their roster with Daniel Hudson being placed on the 10-day IL Saturday, retroactive to June 10. Hudson has been one of the best relievers on the Nats since coming to Washington in 2019. This season, his 2.59 ERA is the best of the main relievers at Davey Martinez's disposal night in and night out, but that heavy usage has led to some inflammation in his right elbow.