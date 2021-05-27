newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Enjoy a Trivia Pub Crawl with $10,000 in Prizes

Posted by 
Greyson F
Greyson F
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8nxZ_0aCjVTEm00
Gear up for trivia night.Jessica Flores/Unsplash

With restaurants and bars throughout greater Tucson returning to, at least for the time being, normal, now is the perfect time to take advantage of your favorite establishments. There isn’t a food or drink establishment around town that wouldn’t appreciate your business, but why not have a little fun while you’re at it? When was the last time you went out for trivia night? Or when did you last indulge in a pub crawl? Well, with the upcoming Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl you can take part in both. Better yet, you can even win your share of over $10,000 in prizes while you’re at it. 

The Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl takes place on Saturday, June 5, kicking off at 6 PM and ending around midnight (although you’re more than welcome to continue on with your evening if you’d like). Tickets are required but don’t worry. While you will need to purchase tickets to the pub crawl these tickets will ensure you receive not only free cover into every establishment, but also drink specials at all participating bars as well. 

Every pub crawl put on by the group “It’s a Pub Crawl Thing” comes with some kind of a dress code or theme. For this June 5, it is “Suit Up.” Originally the suit-up pub crawl was scheduled for late last year, but instead, it was pushed to the summer. So, if you do want to dress up, it’s recommended to go with one of the new-like suits with shorts, or ditch the jacket, or go for a linen (or other breathable material), because it’ll be a warm one here in Tucson. Of course, while the dress theme is a suggestion and part of the fun, it isn’t a requirement. 

Tickets for the Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl come at two price points: $19.99 and $32.99. With the $19.99 ticket, you receive the free cover and drink specials at all bars, plus a free wristband, free koozie, and free cup for the event. However, should you spring for the VIP ticket of $32.99 you’ll receive everything the regular ticket receives, plus a free shirt, free keychain, and free lanyard. 

The exact bar lineup is still being ironed out, as well as the route that will be taken. However, during the event, you will move along with the group and, at each establishment, partake in a handful of trivia games and questions. Winners will receive prizes, all of which tally up to $10,000 in value. Some of the questions will come with an instant prize, while other prizes will be the sum of varying questions, more akin to what you’re accustomed to during a regular trivial night. 

If you want to stay up on the event there are two Facebook accounts you will want to follow. The first is the Tucson Suit Up Trivial Pub Crawl. This account will give you the latest information including special links to purchase your tickets as well as updated information on the bars you’ll be going to and in what order (in case you’re unable to make the beginning of the night). The second account you should consider following is the It’s A Pub Crawl Thing Facebook page. This account will provide you with additional information on upcoming events taking place. There were many popular pub crawl events that were canceled last year, including an Office pub crawl, a Friends, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and a handful of others. If you want to learn more about when these will take place in the coming months, follow the It’s A Pub Crawl Thing Facebook page.

Greyson F

Greyson F

Tucson, AZ
1K+
Followers
105
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

 https://greysonferguson.substack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia Games#Restaurants#Food Drink#Fun Time#Free Time#Night Time#Free Information#Food Wars#Vip#Friends#Trivial Pub Crawl#Prizes#Specials#Tickets#Free Koozie#Free Cup#Winners#Bars#Free Lanyard#Free Keychain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Coming to Tucson

Grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. A new burger joint is coming to 4th Avenue here in Tucson, and it’s coming from a familiar face. Lindy’s on 4th has been a downtown staple now for several years, and while Lindon Reilly started the burger joint and helped, in many ways, make it what it is today, he no longer has anything to do with the restaurant.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Tucson Food Festival Serving Up Delicious Goodies

Grab something tasty to eatMicheile Henderson/Unsplash. Last year we missed out on a number of fan-favorite and fun food festivals. The warm and sunny months make Tucson the perfect destination to get outside and have a great time with delicious food. Well, now that COVID restrictions are being lifted and things are starting to go back to normal, food festivals are popping back up here in metro Tucson, including the Picture Rocks Food Festival.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Donate Blood, Get Free Beer!

Would you like a beer with your donation?Nguyen Hiep/Unsplash. Throughout the United States, it is important to donate blood. Hospitals and medical facilities around the country rely on donations of all blood types from people just like you. The same is true in the city of Tucson. However, for varying reasons, hospitals here in metro Tucson are often running low on the life-giving (and saving) donation.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Mommy-Daughter Spa Opening in Tucson Mall

Relax during your next mall visitAlan Caishan/Unsplash. There’s just something about the mall food court and just a trip to the mall in general. Perhaps there’s more nostalgia in it than anything else, but for many throughout the area, visiting the Tucson Mall, shopping, and grabbing something to eat brings back feelings of childhood when hanging with friends at the mall was the “cool” thing to do. Back when everything a teenager needed was at the mall, including the movie theater.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

To-Go Cocktails Now Legal in Tucson

Over this past year, both local and state governments have made special exceptions and tweaked old laws to help out the food and drink industry. Because for the majority of 2020 restaurants were not allowed to provide in-person dining, and even when patio and interior dining became an option restaurants were not allowed past minimum capacity. However, in order to help with the significant loss of this revenue one particular emergency law that went into effect was a “to-go” cocktail law. This law made it possible for establishments, especially bars without any food menu, to sell cocktails to patrons in sealed containers.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Popular Brewery Opening Downtown Taproom

Pull up a chair and grab a beerMeritt Thomas/Unsplash. A popular brewery is making the trek to downtown Tucson and you’ll soon be able to enjoy one of their beers in one of the most picturesque buildings in all of downtown.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Drink Beer Under the Full Moon

Beer brewed under a full moonGanapathy Kumar/Unsplash. If you have visited Crooked Tooth Brewing Company here in Tucson before you’ve likely seen a number of “Full Moon” labeled beers. Perhaps you went with the flow and ordered the beers, looking instead to the kind of beer and the listed ingredients written on the large chalkboard behind the bar. However, if you’ve asked the bartender about the Full Moon beers they will tell you they are specialty beers brewed once every month under the full moon. There is a bit more to the process though, and now, if you want to see first-hand what Crooked Tooth does for these specialty beers, you can now take part in a unique tasting experience.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Broadway Returning to Tucson!

If you are someone who lives for live entertainment, this past year has been a rough one for you. Live performances have, more or less, come to a standstill in greater Tucson. For the first several months of the pandemic, there were no live options anywhere. Symphony orchestras from around the world tried to keep the music alive with virtual concerts, but there is a big difference between a live, in-person event and a YouTube-like video.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Popular Wine Festival Returning This Weekend!

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a glass of wine after a long day of work. Even doctors agree a glass of wine a day is good for the body. So, with that in mind, why not listen to the medical field and check out the upcoming wine festival this weekend?
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Enjoy Soul Food, Drinks, and Support Black-Owned Businesses

Tucson is a vibrant community with people hailing from all walks of life. It is what helps make greater Tucson such an exceptional place to live. Chances are, you have a handful of favorite restaurants and shops you like to attend, some of which are likely owned by people from other cultures or have come to the United States from other countries. It is often more difficult for certain individuals to get their businesses off the ground and running for various reasons. Ranging from high insurance rates due to the location in town or their inability to secure business loans because they don’t have an extensive and favorable credit report, there are many here in Tucson who have to jump through a few more hoops in order to open up shop.
Tucson, AZbrooklynvegan.com

Trees Speak prep ‘PostHuman’ — watch the trippy “Elements of Matter” video

Tucson, Arizona duo Trees Speak (Daniel Martin Diaz and Damian Diaz) make cosmic instrumental music steeped in the komische sounds of Can and Neu!, prog, and '70s soundtrack music (from Morricone to Carpenter). The group have been on a prolific streak lately and are gearing up to release PostHuman, their third album in a year, on May 21 in the UK (June 5 in the U.S.) via Soul Jazz Records.
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson & Scottsdale Named Top Vacation Destinations for Digital Nomads

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

21 places to hear live music in Tucson this May

Do you need some fresh air and local tunes in your life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month. Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of...
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Ceviche Food Festival Here in Tucson!

To many, Peru is the site of Machu Picchu, the Incas, and a laundry list of bucket list spots to visit. However, what many don’t realize is Peru is very much the culinary capital of South America. While many of the food styles have not made their way to the United States, there is one particular kind of food that has: ceviche.