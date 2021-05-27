Enjoy a Trivia Pub Crawl with $10,000 in Prizes

Gear up for trivia night. Jessica Flores/Unsplash

With restaurants and bars throughout greater Tucson returning to, at least for the time being, normal, now is the perfect time to take advantage of your favorite establishments. There isn’t a food or drink establishment around town that wouldn’t appreciate your business, but why not have a little fun while you’re at it? When was the last time you went out for trivia night? Or when did you last indulge in a pub crawl? Well, with the upcoming Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl you can take part in both. Better yet, you can even win your share of over $10,000 in prizes while you’re at it.

The Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl takes place on Saturday, June 5, kicking off at 6 PM and ending around midnight (although you’re more than welcome to continue on with your evening if you’d like). Tickets are required but don’t worry. While you will need to purchase tickets to the pub crawl these tickets will ensure you receive not only free cover into every establishment, but also drink specials at all participating bars as well.

Every pub crawl put on by the group “It’s a Pub Crawl Thing” comes with some kind of a dress code or theme. For this June 5, it is “Suit Up.” Originally the suit-up pub crawl was scheduled for late last year, but instead, it was pushed to the summer. So, if you do want to dress up, it’s recommended to go with one of the new-like suits with shorts, or ditch the jacket, or go for a linen (or other breathable material), because it’ll be a warm one here in Tucson. Of course, while the dress theme is a suggestion and part of the fun, it isn’t a requirement.

Tickets for the Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl come at two price points: $19.99 and $32.99. With the $19.99 ticket, you receive the free cover and drink specials at all bars, plus a free wristband, free koozie, and free cup for the event. However, should you spring for the VIP ticket of $32.99 you’ll receive everything the regular ticket receives, plus a free shirt, free keychain, and free lanyard.

The exact bar lineup is still being ironed out, as well as the route that will be taken. However, during the event, you will move along with the group and, at each establishment, partake in a handful of trivia games and questions. Winners will receive prizes, all of which tally up to $10,000 in value. Some of the questions will come with an instant prize, while other prizes will be the sum of varying questions, more akin to what you’re accustomed to during a regular trivial night.

If you want to stay up on the event there are two Facebook accounts you will want to follow. The first is the Tucson Suit Up Trivial Pub Crawl. This account will give you the latest information including special links to purchase your tickets as well as updated information on the bars you’ll be going to and in what order (in case you’re unable to make the beginning of the night). The second account you should consider following is the It’s A Pub Crawl Thing Facebook page. This account will provide you with additional information on upcoming events taking place. There were many popular pub crawl events that were canceled last year, including an Office pub crawl, a Friends, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and a handful of others. If you want to learn more about when these will take place in the coming months, follow the It’s A Pub Crawl Thing Facebook page.