Rates spark: Whodunnit

29 days ago
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonds are back in favour, and there is a range of potential culprits. As always there is never only one explanation, but the usual central bank suspects bear some responsibility. The Fed's rising tide of cash has to be invested somewhere, while dovish ECB comments are only one part of the story.

Pound on hold ahead of BoE decision

The British pound is unchanged on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3957, down 0.01% on the day. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which will set the key interest rate later in the day. With the economy reopening, investors are carefully watching for any hints from the bank about a tightening in policy earlier than expected. Economic indicators, such as the May PMIs, indicate that the recovery continues to gain traction. As well, inflation has been increasing, and the markets were all abuzz when US inflation surged. UK inflation rose to 2.1%, which is noteworthy because it breached above the BoE’s inflation target of 2.0%. We can expect the bank to address higher inflation at today’s meeting. At the same time, Covid has resurged in the UK, to the extent that the much-anticipated Freedom Day, scheduled for June 21, has been delayed for four weeks.
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Slides During Powell's Fed Testimony

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX PRICE PRESSURED AS FED CHAIR POWELL PLEDGES PATIENCE DURING CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY. US Dollar strength in the wake of last week’s Fed meeting continues to dissipate. The DXY Index has fallen -0.8% from Friday’s swing high as bears unwind the rally. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
AUD/USD drops back below 0.7500 on mixed clues from RBA’s Ellis, China

AUD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. RBA’s Ellis backs easy money policy with eyes on employment, inflation. China warns US over warships in Taiwan Strait, Canberra–Beijing tussles escalate. US PMIs, Fedspeak can offer extra directives but risk catalysts stay on the driver’s seat. AUD/USD retreats to 0.7540,...
Gold to test major uptrend, Fed to remain behind inflation curve

Battered gold and silver markets face a test of their bull market prospects. For gold, a bullish trendline has been in force since late 2018. The gold market also formed a large symmetrical triangle pattern from last year’s peak. Prices appeared to break out of the triangle to the upside last month. But last week they fell back into the triangle, which now appears to be nearing its apex.
GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3900 mark

GBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The Fed’s hawkish turn, rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited as the focus remains on the BoE meeting on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair maintained...
USD Weakens At Improved Market Sentiment

The USD tended to weaken against most of its counterparts yesterday, as focus is being placed on Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony today. It should be noted on the other hand that US stockmarkets tended to be on the rise, with Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 rising, indicative of the improved market sentiment. There seems to be some recovery in the US markets from the Fed’s hawkish surprise at yesterday’s reopening and worries about the Fed hiking rates and tapering its QE program earlier than expected seem to ease. Fed officials yesterday tended to ease market worries even further in their statements and despite some slight hawkishness in St. Louis Fed President Bullard’s and Dallas Fed President Kaplan’s statements being present, NY Fed President Williams said it was too soon to shift policy, and that he expects inflation to ease. Market attention now turns to Fed Chairman Powell who is expected to testify before Congress today and probably is to reiterate that the US economy continues to show sustained improvement and that further gains in the employment market are expected while inflationary pressures are to decline. Dow Jones rose yesterday breaking consecutively all of our resistance lines (now turned to support) and landed above the 33800 (S1) level. We see the case for the index to continue its bullish movement should the positive market sentiment continue, yet the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart has not reached the reading of 50 yet, which may imply a stabilisation. On the other hand, the same RSI indicator has a clear upward slope pointing towards the presence of the bulls. Should the bulls actually maintain control over the index , we may see Dow Jones breaking the 34100 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 34400 (R2) resistance level. Should the market reverse the index’s direction and a selling interest be displayed by the market, we may see Dow Jones breaking the 33800 (S1) support line and aim for the 33500 (S2) support level.
NZD/USD: Reversal signal under 0.7000 key resistance

The NZDUSD pair has fallen over 200 pips from 0.7130 last week to lows on Monday at 0.6925, following the Fed signaling that a rate hike is likely to take place earlier than expected. This is in line with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) plans to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5% by September 2022 and keep the official cash rate at 1.5% until the end of 2023, however, the committee has stated that nothing will change until inflation and employment are on track. In Q1 2021, New Zealand inflation rose to 1.5% and unemployment fell to 4.7%. The mantra from the RBNZ is in tune with the major central banks globally.
Will gold survive hawkish Fed?

The recent Fed’s hawkish turn is fundamentally negative for gold prices but there is still some hope. The hawkish counter-revolution within the Fed continues. On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the recent FOMC shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a natural response to faster economic growth and higher inflation than anticipated:
Will the FOMC Meeting Spark Key Changes to Interest Rates?

Investors and traders have been anxiously awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rate policy is set. Markets have been unusually quiet, trading lower in advance of the meeting, even though the central bank is not predicted to make any significant policy actions. Stock index futures and ETFs were largely...
Rates spark: The boom in rates questions the macro one

US rates have snapped lower. It had been brewing. Over a half a trillion was returned to the Fed at 0% yesterday, as excess liquidity seeks a home for the night. The bond market sees this as a run on rates, and not a driver of a macro boom. To be seen. Meanwhile, the ECB has removed a key risk to summer carry trades, once boring trades that suddenly have some dynamism.
Dollar Mixed; Risk FX rallies, Yen wweakens, US yields rise

Fed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.
USD/JPY at 15 month highs and here's what to expect from BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the dollar and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.87. Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.
Euro zone yields rise as investors adjust to the Fed's hawkish tone

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose along with U.S. treasuries on Monday as investors sought to adjust to the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish shift last week while long-term inflation expectations in Europe hit their lowest in three months. The Fed surprised some investors last week...
AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

AUD/JPY extends the previous three session’s gains on Thursday. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, upbeat economic outlook. Yen suffers from downbeat economic data. After posting strong gains in the previous three sessions, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band in the Asian session. The cross is struggling...
Bitcoin the spark ignited

In just 12 years since its inception, we see Bitcoin becoming legal tender in a sovereign state. El Salvador is now becoming the first sovereign nation to adopt Bitcoin as the country's official currency. In simple terms, this means that all businesses are required to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment. The government will set up a $ 150 million fund at the Development Bank as a firewall to compensate for currency instability that could hit traders.
GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge bears’ determination at 1.4000

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...