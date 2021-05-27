Cancel
Chicago, IL

`School of Rock' actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

wcn247.com
 22 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 move “School of Rock” starring Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street. Police said the 32-year-old Clark was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood early Wednesday. Authorities say emergency responders arriving on the scene found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
