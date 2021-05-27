Flash Flood Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. A number of water rescues have occurred in McPherson this evening. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mcpherson, Lindsborg, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Marquette, Windom, Mcpherson Airport and Roxbury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE