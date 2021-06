This week, the Flower Mound Police Department delivered a $13,335 donation from its recent Bike with the Blue event to the Journey to Dream Foundation. The department hosts a Bike with the Blue event each year — except for last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and this year it was held May 15 at Lakeside. Journey to Dream is a local nonprofit that operates Kyle’s Place, a transitional living program for homeless and foster youth in Lewisville.