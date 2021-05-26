Joyce Fay Moser, 79, of Llano passed away May 24, 2021

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas East Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southern Waller County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, northwestern Rosenberg, Stafford, Katy, Richmond, Wharton, Sealy, Brookshire, Eagle Lake, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, southwestern Eldridge / West Oaks, Town West, Meadows Place, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton and San Felipe.