Yesterday, Leelanau County passed the 70% mark for all eligible residents age 16 and over who have received their initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a major accomplishment for our county to be the first in the state to reach that level of protection,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. “Although, we need to continue with precautions while we aim for statewide coverage. Safety remains really important as we know that we are just a couple weeks away from tourists and summer residents coming up from areas with lower vaccination rates.”