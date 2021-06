Some of us enjoy mowing the lawn, myself included. I like throwing on a pair of headphones, cranking up the tunes, hopping on the riding mower, and tuning out the world for a couple of hours while keeping my lawn from looking like an eyesore to the rest of the neighborhood. My grandpa was the same way (minus the headphones and tunes) although he was far more meticulous about it than I am. Where I make laps until I'm done, he chose to go in rows. I guess he felt it looked more uniform that way, I don't know. What I do know is that while some of us don't mind, tending to the yard even in the middle of our hot and humid Tri-State summers, there are those who would rather do literally anything else. But why do we do it in the first place?