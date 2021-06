A mountain shepherd has been hailed as a hero in China after he saved six ultra-marathon runners during an event where 21 had died due to extreme cold.The 100km race started on Saturday morning in a mountainous region in Gansu with many of the 172 participants dressed in shorts and running tops.But soon conditions worsened as the area was hit by bad weather including a sudden drop in temperature, hail and rain. The harsh conditions led to the death of 21 runners while 151 were rescued, including six that were saved by 49-year-old goat herder Zhu Keming.He took the...