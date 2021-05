Opsera — a Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps — announced recently that it raised a $15 million Series A round of funding. These are the details. Opsera — a Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps — announced recently that it raised a $15 million Series A round of funding led by Felicis Ventures. And existing investors Clear Ventures, Trinity Ventures, and Firebolt Ventures, and new investor HMG Ventures, also participated in the round. With a total of $19.3 million in funding since it was founded in 2020, Opsera is going to continue to grow its world-class engineering team, and accelerate its global sales, marketing and customer success initiatives.