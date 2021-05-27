US, Chinese trade war envoys talk; no sign of negotiations

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese trade envoys have talked by phone for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office said she discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier Liu He raised “issues of common concern” but gave no details. Biden has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by former President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.