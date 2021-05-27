Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Happy, or 9 miles north of Tulia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy and Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH