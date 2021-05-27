Cancel
Castro County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Cotton Center, TX
Swisher County, TX
Lamb County, TX
Edmonson, TX
Kress, TX
Texas State
Hale Center, TX
Castro County, TX
Hale County, TX
Plainview, TX
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TEXAS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Hough, or 14 miles southeast of Rolla, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Vigo Park, or 13 miles northeast of Tulia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Happy, or 9 miles north of Tulia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy and Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTY At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Happy, or 15 miles south of Canyon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Happy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTY At 1259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Wayside to 11 miles west of Vigo Park to near Tulia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Happy, or 11 miles northeast of Tulia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vigo Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Swisher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 908 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claytonville, or 14 miles northeast of Plainview, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vigo Park, or 18 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Texas Tech University West Texas mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Castro; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, West Texas Mesonet site in Happy reported a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Happy, or 11 miles northwest of Tulia, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy and Nazareth. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTY At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Happy, or 15 miles south of Canyon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Happy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTY At 1259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Wayside to 11 miles west of Vigo Park to near Tulia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH