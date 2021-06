Lil Pump is nearly $90,000 in debt to Uncle Sam, according to a federal court document. However, the South Florida rapper is denying the claims. First reported on Friday (June 25) by RadarOnline, and confirmed by XXL via the Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service records, Pump, born Gazzy Garcia, owes $89,378.68 in taxes for 2019. As a result, the IRS has placed a lien on his $5 million home in Miami. The document was filed in Miami-Dade court on April 26. If the money owed is not paid, the government could seize Pump's assets until the debt is fulfilled.