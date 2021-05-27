Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Spaghetti Strap Dress Outside LA Salon Ahead Of ‘Friends’ Reunion

Jennifer Aniston combines ageless, stunning beauty with humor, approachability and familiarity that few other celebrities can match. While she looks every bit the movie star, you can still picture her at your average girls’ night sharing stories over margaritas, or sitting next to you while you get pedis and gossip about your love lives. You want to look like her and hang out with her. You can’t help but like her, and it pays Aniston very handsomely to be likable. From horror movies to failed TV shows to Friends and megastardom, find out Jennifer Aniston’s net worth and exactly how she made it.