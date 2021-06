The City of Brighton has added a utility truck with a one-of-a-kind feature that will make cleaning the sewers safer and easier than ever before. The City’s current vacuum truck was purchased in 2006 and is showing its age with maintenance and reliability issues. Recent repairs have cost up to $10,000, but as noted by City Manager Nate Geinzer in a memo to City Council, the downtime for repairs is a bigger concern. The truck is used almost every day in helping maintain sanitary, storm, and water systems and has the unique capability to free clogged mains and vacuum manhole structures.