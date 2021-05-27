Cancel
USD/CNH fades bounce off May 2018 levels on mixed catalysts

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CNH trims intraday gains around the multi-month low. China Commerce Minister agrees over importance of bilateral trade with the US, supports probe in COVID-19 origins. China Industrial Profits ease in April, US Dollar extends rebound. US Treasury yields weigh on sentiment, Durable Goods Orders, Fedspeak eyed. USD/CNH extends pullback from...

www.fxstreet.com
Person
Joe Biden
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
Businesseconomies.com

USD/JPY backs off year high

USD/JPY tilted lower in Asian trade off March 2020 highs while on track for the third weekly profit in a row, following earlier data from Japan and ahead of US data later today. As of 06:50 GMT, USD/JPY fell 0.04% to 110.83, with an intraday low at 110.81. From Japan,...
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from U.S. data

Spot gold was flat at $1,773.52 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,773.60 per ounce. Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Businessfxempire.com

PCE Inflation Gauge Rising to 2008 Levels Takes Gold Higher

The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges lower toward 1.2300 ahead of US inflation data

USD/CAD struggles to gather bullish momentum following Thursday's modest rebound. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00 on Friday. Investors await May PCE inflation data from the US. The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest recovery gains on Thursday and stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on...
Stockslplresearch.com

Weekly Market Performance – Market Rally and Rebound

The major US markets reversed course from last week and ended the week higher as market participants stepped in to take advantage of last week’s selloff. International markets (MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM) rebounded as well and both had a strong week. All sectors had a positive week. Notable sector leaders this week were energy and financials, the two best performing sectors this year, respectively.
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Remains Rangebound

Gold prices continue to move sideways as recent economic data has kept U.S. Treasury yields rangebound, holding the dollar in check. The dollar index consolidated its recent gains, which removed some of the resistance gold prices have been seeing. Weaker than a decline in jobless claims offset expected U.S. Durable goods orders. The jobs data will be a key factor for the Fed. Chair Powell will begin to feel more comfortable tapering when jobless claims decline to levels that were seen before the pandemic.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains, 0.7600 mark remains in sight

AUD/USD edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Key Levels to Watch Ahead of BOE Decision

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.4020 (50% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.3897. Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3897. Add a stop-loss at 1.4020. The GBP/USD is rising for the fourth straight day as investors wait for the latest Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision. It is trading at 1.3965, which is about 1.30% higher than the lowest level last week.