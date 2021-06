Jun. 13—LOS ANGELES — The Mookie Betts that Mookie Betts sees on video was one heckuva player. He'd like to see him in live action again some day soon. "I've been looking at video a lot," he said after going 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored Sunday. "But as you grow and you get older, year by year things change and so it's really just trying to understand what my body wants to do and how to work with that."