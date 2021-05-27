Sinead O’Connor Recalls Argument and ‘Pillow Fight’ With Prince

Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life, by Sinead O’Connor (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) The Irish singer has been in the public eye since even before she ripped up the Pope’s photo on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992; her voice and persona reflecting a blend of ferocity and vulnerability that was always compelling and often controversial. She shot to superstardom, of course, with her rendition of the Prince-penned song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In the meantime, she also became a high priestess, had a family, dealt with mental health issues — often very publicly. She writes about all of this in her voice — as well as about her childhood, the music scene, her struggles in the industry. Interestingly, she’s also — on the back of the obvious quality and insight of her writing perhaps — got a new column in Ireland’s Sunday Independent. Sinead O’Connor’s reclaimed her story and her voice.