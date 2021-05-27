Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sinead O’Connor Recalls Argument and ‘Pillow Fight’ With Prince

By Ultimate Prince Staff
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In her upcoming memoir, Rememberings, Sinead O'Connor opens up about an argument and disturbing "pillow fight" she claims to have had with Prince. In an except from the book (available via People), the singer-songwriter writes that she spent an evening at Prince's house after he invited her to come "hang out." She says Prince asked if she wanted a drink and then slammed down a glass, saying, "Get it yourself." He then started "stalking up and down, one hand rubbing his chin, looking me up and down" and criticized her "swearing" in recent print interviews.

kool1079.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Sinead O’Connor announces retirement from music and touring

Sinead O’Connor has announced her retirement from music and touring. The 54-year-old singer revealed in a series of Twitter posts that she is walking away from the music industry because she is “tired” and that her upcoming album ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’ will be her last. Sinead wrote on the...
MusicSpin

Sinead O’Connor Reverses Course and Isn’t Retiring

Sinead O’Connor isn’t retiring after all. A few days after saying that she was giving up touring and recording, the singer-songwriter (and now author), O’Connor had a change of heart. In a tweet, she explained her decision. “Good news. Fuck retiring. I retract. Am not retiring. I was temporarily allowing...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor retracts retirement announcement as she attacks BBC over ‘hurtful’ interview

Sinead O’Connor has backtracked on her announcement that she is retiring from music, at the same time as condemning BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and branding its presenter Emma Barnett “a female misogynist”.On Tuesday (1 June), the Irish singer-songwriter appeared on Woman’s Hour to promote her new memoir, Rememberings. During the interview, Barnett enquired about O’Connor having four children from four different men, and referenced a newspaper article in which a journalist described O’Connor as “the crazy woman in pop’s attic”.In the days after the interview, O’Connor announced that she had pulled all further press for her book, and...
CelebritiesNME

Sinéad O’Connor retracts retirement announcement

Sinéad O’Connor has backed down on her intention to retire, just days after her initial announcement. Over the weekend, the singer announced her retirement from music and touring in a series of tweets, confirming that her forthcoming album ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’, will be her last release. “This is not...
CelebritiesWashington Post

Sinéad O’Connor, Author, “Rememberings”

Acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor joins Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers for a rare, in-depth interview around the release of her new memoir, “Rememberings,” chronicling her childhood growing up in Dublin, musical triumphs, and fearless and controversial activism. O’Connor will share her perspective on some of her most memorable pop culture moments — from soaring to global stardom with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” to her infamous 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live.
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Sinead O’Connor (and the imaginary rabbi who guided her)

In the wake of the recent publication of Sinéad O’Connor’s memoir, “Rememberings,” most headlines and reviews have focused on her horror story of the time Prince abused her. The real revelation of the book, however, may be how one of the world’s most famous Catholic converts to Islam has had a lifelong, abiding appreciation for Judaism and Jewish people. Specifically, three Jewish people: Bob Dylan and Barbra Streisand, both of whom she seems to idolize and after whom she models herself, plus her imaginary, romantic ideal, a “much-fantasized-about” handsome rabbi who would steer her toward Judaism.
Books & Literatureamericanonews.com

Sinead O’Connor reclaims her voice in the memoir ‘Rememberings’

Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life, by Sinead O’Connor (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) The Irish singer has been in the public eye since even before she ripped up the Pope’s photo on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992; her voice and persona reflecting a blend of ferocity and vulnerability that was always compelling and often controversial. She shot to superstardom, of course, with her rendition of the Prince-penned song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In the meantime, she also became a high priestess, had a family, dealt with mental health issues — often very publicly. She writes about all of this in her voice — as well as about her childhood, the music scene, her struggles in the industry. Interestingly, she’s also — on the back of the obvious quality and insight of her writing perhaps — got a new column in Ireland’s Sunday Independent. Sinead O’Connor’s reclaimed her story and her voice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Why Sinead O’Connor Gets Emotional Over ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

In 1990, Irish singer Sinead O’Connor scored the biggest hit of her career with a rendition of the Prince penned track “Nothing Compares 2 U.”. The song was originally released in 1985 on the self-titled debut album by the Family. The group was one of many acts nurtured by Prince at the time, signed to the Purple One’s Paisley Park Records. That version was nothing more than a deep album cut, but in O’Connor’s hands the tune earned worldwide attention.
MusicSpin

Sinead O’Connor Says She’s Quitting Music Again to Become a Writer

Earlier this month, Sinead O’Connor announced that she would be retiring from recording, touring, and promoting her music effective immediately, only to take it back days later. But on Thursday, O’Connor did a U-turn to her U-turn and now said that she’s done with music. In a statement posted on Twitter, O’Connor said that she has had “two minds” about this decision but that it is time to say goodbye to music and will embark on a new career as a writer. Her acclaimed new memoir, Rememberings, is out now.
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Sinéad O’Connor Changes Mind Again, Reaffirms Her Retirement

Irish singer/songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has announced her official retirement today, stating in a tweet that she has decided once again to end her time in the music business. She has since removed herself from social media entirely and plans to move forward as a writer, according to Brooklyn Vegan. In...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Most Shocking Rock Star Fashion Reinventions

The best rock song in the world doesn't amount to a hill o' beans if you botch the presentation. The biggest and best rockers in history have taken this truth to heart, and they've made their image an integral component of their artistry. Sometimes the only thing needed to rehabilitate a floundering career is a radical wardrobe change and perhaps a flashy video to document it.