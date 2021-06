Did you feel a slight rumble today? You may have felt the earthquake that hit western Indiana just north of Terre Haute. According to the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was a small magnitude one, only about a 3.8. If you happened to feel it as far south as the tri-state, they ask that you report it, you can do so by clicking here. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security also shared about the earthquake saying it started in Montezuma, Indiana which is just north of Terre Haute. They say they can't rule out aftershocks, so just something to be aware of.