TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. A regulated forex trader is a business or an individual who carries out a specified trader’s orders in accordance with the laws of the exchange so that they can make a profit on the foreign exchange market. Working with regulated forex brokers is crucial since they help carry out certain transactions for you, and also they can help you particularly if you are just beginning out. So if ever you want to engage in this kind of trading, it is advisable that you go through regulated forex brokers.