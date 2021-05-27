Caratini hit in 10th gives Padres 2-1 win over Brewers

Can Brandon Woodruff get any love from the Brewers’ offense? Seriously with the exception of his last start in Colorado and the first start of the year against Minnesota, he has not allowed more than 2 runs in any start. Couple that with the fact that Woody gets the second-lowest run support in MLB, and it makes for a lot of frustration. I guess the key is for the Brewers to score at least 3 runs and hold on. Well that is just what they did this afternoon to the Arizona Diamondback as Milwaukee won 3-2.