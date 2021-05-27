Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate panel advances EV tax credit of up to $12,500

 2021-05-27

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Finance Committee advanced legislation on Wednesday that would boost electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500 for EVs that are assembled by union workers in the United States. The bill would limit tax credits to vehicles with a retail price below $80,000...

Reuters

U.S. panel votes yes on 'break 'em up' antitrust bill

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to choose between running a platform and competing on it, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country's most successful companies.
Congress & Courts

Senators Introduce Bill Providing Tax Credits for Solar Manufacturers

Four senators led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, introduced Monday the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America (SEMA) Act in an effort to spark domestic solar manufacturing, speed the transition to clean energy and propel America toward greater energy independence. The bill introduced by Ossoff along with Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, would provide tax credits to manufacturers throughout the solar manufacturing supply chain, including polysilicon production to photovoltaic cells to fully assembled solar modules. The credit would be available through 2028 with a phasedown through 2030 and also fully refundable. The legislation would create tens of thousands of jobs, according to an analysis from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Ossoff also released a fact sheet on the legislation.
Benzinga

US Senators Suggest 25% Tax Credit For Semiconductor Chip Production Boost: Reuters

A bilateral group of U.S. senators proposed a 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing investments, Reuters reported. Last week, the Senate approved $52 billion for production and research on semiconductors and telecommunications equipment. The approval included $2 billion earmarked for auto chips which had to opt for production cuts due to the semiconductor chip crisis.
Las Vegas, NV

U.S. senators propose 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing

An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S (Photo : REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo) A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed a 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing as Congress works to increase U.S. chip production.
Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
Georgia State

Ossoff pushes new solar tax credit to boost Georgia, U.S. clean energy jobs

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says he will push for a new tax credit designed to quickly boost solar panel production in the United States. The senator told reporters Tuesday his goal is to have the proposal added later to the broader infrastructure plan that continues to undergo behind-the-scenes bipartisan negotiations, which have centered on the scope of the package and how to pay for it.
MotorBiscuit

Does the Chevy Bolt Qualify for the EV Tax Credit in 2021?

As the auto industry rolls out more electric vehicles, consumers are warming up to the idea of EVs. One model that’s been around since 2017 is the Chevy Bolt EV. This electrified hatchback might not be the most exciting pick, but it’s a practical, affordable starter car for those new to EVs. So if you’re considering a Chevy Bolt, here are some things you should know about it, including whether it qualifies for the EV tax credit.
Politics

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”