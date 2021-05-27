Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Houston Astros stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2. Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Díaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros’ three-run seventh. Los Angeles had won eight in a row.www.wcn247.com