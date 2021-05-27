Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double among his three hits, while Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games. The Dodgers pulled within one game of NL-leading San Francisco atop the division. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. The Rangers have lost 14 of 17.