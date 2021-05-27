LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up
Both the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York on Thursday after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night. The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. In addition, Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months after hurting his pitching shoulder Tuesday. The Mets will play two games against the Rockies with a major league-high 17 players on the injured list. Meanwhile, the Giants open a four-game series against the rival Dodgers, and two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels.www.wcn247.com