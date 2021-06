NEEDHAM, Mass. — Women lost most of the jobs that went away during the pandemic. Most of those women were mothers who had to assume more caretaking responsibilities. Did the pandemic set women back for years? It’s possible, says Sean Tole, a financial advisor with Concord, New Hampshire-basedDavis Wealth Management. Black and Latina women also lost more jobs than women of other races. For single mothers, the stress of the pandemic and loss of income was especially difficult.