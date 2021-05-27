Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:59:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Marion County in central Kansas * Until noon CDT Friday. * At 1214 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Florence, Goessel, Burns, Lincolnville, Ramona, Lehigh, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Marion Lake and Pilsen.