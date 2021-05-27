Cancel
Castro County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHERN SWISHER AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Hale Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Petersburg, Kress, Cotton Center, Spade, Halfway, Seth Ward and Edmonson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Castro; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, West Texas Mesonet site in Happy reported a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Happy, or 11 miles northwest of Tulia, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy and Nazareth. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTY At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Hooker, or 16 miles southeast of Feterita, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hooker, Tyrone, Optima, Hough, Baker and Adams. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Callaway County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 07:17:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE...WESTERN AUDRAIN AND NORTHWESTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. As of 540 PM, there have been numerous reports of downed power lines in and near Columbia with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Murry around 550 PM CDT. Hallsville around 600 PM CDT. Centralia around 625 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Thompson. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 125 and 137. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crosby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of White River Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crosbyton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Howard County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR HOWARD AND NORTHERN HALL COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Farwell to near Boelus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elba, St. Paul, Dannebrog, Cushing and St. Libory. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hall County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR HOWARD AND NORTHERN HALL COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Farwell to near Boelus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elba, St. Paul, Dannebrog, Cushing and St. Libory. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lipscomb County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Perryton to near Follett. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Follett, Darrouzett, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lyon FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following area, Lyon. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:01:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Okfuskee County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * Through Sunday morning. * Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across portions of northeast Oklahoma through Tonight. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be likely across the watch area through Tonight with locally higher amounts possible. This will likely lead to flooding of flood prone areas.
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Peotone, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Beecher. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN