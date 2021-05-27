Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 07:17:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE...WESTERN AUDRAIN AND NORTHWESTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. As of 540 PM, there have been numerous reports of downed power lines in and near Columbia with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Murry around 550 PM CDT. Hallsville around 600 PM CDT. Centralia around 625 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Thompson. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 125 and 137. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH