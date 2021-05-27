Rachel Maddow warns 2020 election audits a 'runaway train' without Biden DOJ intervention

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushed the Justice Department to investigate bogus claims of election fraud, including the bonkers theory that Italian military technology changed votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. That’s according to emails obtained by Congress and reviewed by The New York Times, which says that Meadows sent multiple requests to DOJ between December and January urging it to look at unsubstantiated election fraud claims. In emails recently shared with Congress, Meadows repeatedly hounded then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to investigate crackpot conspiracy theories, including the long-debunked “Italygate.” Other emails show Meadows promoting unverified claims of voter fraud in states like New Mexico and Georgia, repeating claims made by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. It's not the first report of Meadows getting involved in Trump's crusade. He previously appeared in Cobb County, Georgia, to oversee an election audit in December and took part in Trump's Jan. 2 intimidation call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.