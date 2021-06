Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Friday publicized the names of more than 100,000 people who could have their voter registration canceled. Raffensperger said the 101,789 “obsolete voter files” include “67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years.”