Dear Heloise: I use lemons a lot for the zesty taste that they give a number of dishes. I was going to make a recipe that called for the lemon zest as well as fresh squeezed lemon juice, but my lemons went bad only a couple of days after I bought them. Now, as soon as I get home from shopping, I zest my lemon peels and freeze them in a plastic bag. I also squeeze the lemon juice and freeze it too. This way I always have fresh lemon to use when I need it. –Karen M., Ardmore, Okla.