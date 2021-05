Mercer Island’s Caitlin Monahan dribbles the ball while being guarded by Bellevue’s Sara Bowar during the Islanders’ 52-51 victory on May 5. In boys’ action, Mercer Island’s David Pickles scores the winning basket with three seconds remaining over Bellevue junior Tom Nash while Bellevue’s Oliver Thomas looks on during the Islanders’ 56-54 victory on May 4. The Islander girls finished their season 7-1 and the boys finished 6-2. Photos courtesy of Stephanie Ault Justus.