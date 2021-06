The Sac County Conservation Center at Hagge Park near Sac City will be open for limited hours over the summer. The public is invited to come out on these select Saturdays through August and to check out the progress on the educational mural. They will open their doors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 26, July 31 and Aug. 28. Anyone with questions or who would like more information can contact Sac County Naturalist, Kristen Bieret at 712-662-4530 or by email at sccbnat@gmail.com.