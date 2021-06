Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Bruins will play their third game with the New York Islanders at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT. The Bruins dominated the ice in their previous game series with the Capitals. The team also won the first meeting with the Islanders but they were defeated in the second round to a score of 3-4. Charlie Coyle scored the first shot in the 1st period. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand shot a point each in the 3rd period. Boston ranks 3rd in the East Division standings with a record of 33-16-7.