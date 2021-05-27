Cancel
Chicago, IL

May 26, 2021 - Full Show

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore infighting in Springfield over redistricting. A heated day at City Council — we’ll hear from Chicago aldermen and our own Spotlight Politics team. Plus, a slow comeback for the hotel industry.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Week in Review: Civilian Oversight of Chicago Police Stalls in City Council

Chicago Police reform efforts took a step back with competing civilian oversight proposals failing to make it out of a City Council committee Friday. Meanwhile, city violence is spiking and Tuesday was the deadliest day this year so far. The Englewood home where Tuesday’s mass shooting occurred is owned by a Chicago Police officer who is stripped of his police powers pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Lisle

Nestled between Wheaton and Naperville in the western suburbs, Lisle is home to The Morton Arboretum, the North American Pizza and Culinary Academy and the Bavarian Lodge. Like the rest of the area, Lisle has experienced health and economic challenges throughout the pandemic, though the impacts of COVID-19 have not been felt as severely as in other communities.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Aldermen Advance Measure Designed to Stop Wage Theft

Aldermen on Tuesday advanced a measure designed to prevent employers from stealing wages from their workers, the first plank of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s expansive package of reforms aimed at helping Chicago businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic “quickly and holistically” to win the approval of aldermen. Wage theft costs Chicago...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Bringing Back Fourth of July Fireworks

Chicago is reopening with a bang. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Monday fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Independence Day. “Fireworks will return for this year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend,” Lightfoot’s office and DCASE said in a...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Examining the E-Scooter Data of Chicago’s 2020 Program

Last year’s electric scooter program, which ran from August to December, saw an increase in the number of available scooters but a decline in overall ridership. Those are some of the findings of a Chicago Department of Transportation report examining the city’s 2020 e-scooter program. Although the number of e-scooters...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lights Out for Energy Bill

Illinois’ much-ballyhooed attempts to attack climate change by moving to 100% clean energy within the next 29 years fizzled Tuesday, leaving uncertain the fate of the state’s burgeoning solar industry and thousands of jobs at nuclear plants Chicago-based Exelon is threatening to close come fall. “We are disappointed that a...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Historic Hall in Chicago Cultural Center Gets Restoration

The Chicago Cultural Center reopened this month, and part of it is getting a very careful new coat of paint. The building remains a mecca of art and culture, but when it opened in 1897 it served as the central library and a memorial hall for Civil War veterans. That hall has become a hard-hat zone of restoration and preservation.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Florida Bans ‘Critical Race Theory’ From its Classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s state Board of Education banned “critical race theory” from public school classrooms Thursday, adopting new rules it said would shield schoolchildren from curricula that could “distort historical events.”. Florida’s move was widely expected as a national debate intensifies about how race should be used as...