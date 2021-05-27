May 26, 2021 - Full Show
More infighting in Springfield over redistricting. A heated day at City Council — we’ll hear from Chicago aldermen and our own Spotlight Politics team. Plus, a slow comeback for the hotel industry.news.wttw.com
