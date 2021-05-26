Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

PG&E to pay Sonoma County, four cities total of $31 million in Kincade fire settlement

By ANDREW GRAHAM THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePG&E will pay $31 million to Sonoma County and the cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg for government damages incurred in the 2019 Kincade fire, the largest wildfire in county history and one responsible for the loss of more than 170 homes. The vast majority of those funds,...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverdale, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Two Fires#Camp Fire#County Government#Government Property#Public Property#Kqed#The Board Of Supervisors#Kincade Fire Liabilities#Pg E Transmission Lines#Cal Fire Investigators#Tehama County#Shasta County#Firefighters#Wildfire Litigation#Farm Buildings#Homeowners#Government Damages#Settlements#Compensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Rosa, CAksro.com

Today Marks Official Start to Fire Season in Santa Rosa

Fire season officially begins today for the city of Santa Rosa’s Fire Department. The department says they expect “another long and significant fire season” which is not being helped by recent hot and dry weather and drought conditions. The department will begin weed abatement inspections making sure that property owners cut weeds and seasonal grasses that are over four inches in height and maintain this practice throughout the fire season. There will also be a series of Wildfire Ready Community Workshops starting next Monday to help the community further prepare for the wildfire season. Learn more at srcity.org/wildfireready.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Work remotely in Santa Rosa — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train; 2. General Manager - Adventure Resort; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 4. Sales Representative; 5. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 6. Marketing Coordinator - Remote; 7. Account Services Representative; 8. Remote Sales Rep; 9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!; 10. Remote Insurance Advisor;
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Sonoma, CAsonomacity.org

CAL FIRE Announces Ban on All Outdoor Burning Beginning May 10th

The following is a press release from the County of Sonoma. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has announced the enactment of a burn suspension, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, which bans all outdoor burning. According to CAL FIRE, California is entering its...
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...