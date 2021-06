BOSTON — Sentencing for former Mayor Jasiel Correia's co-conspirator, Gen Andrade, took place at John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse Thursday. Andrade, who is Correia's former chief of staff, pleaded guilty to six counts of extortion, bribery and lying to federal officials last December. Despite the plea agreement with federal prosecutors — who also submitted a memorandum asking that she receives no prison time — Andrade did not take the stand during Correia’s four-week trial, where he was found guilty of 21 counts of government corruption and defrauding investors in his company SnoOwl.