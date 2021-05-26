newsbreak-logo
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

By The Associated Press
greensboro.com
 3 days ago

Charlotte Observer. May 18, 2021. Editorial: No accountability - but a lot of questions - in Elizabeth City case. The district attorney for Pasquotank County deserves credit for taking questions from the media after announcing that sheriff’s deputies will not be charged in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. The...

greensboro.com
News Break
Politics
Related
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Politicsthecharlottepost.com

Can North Carolina Democrats do the 2022 electoral math?

North Carolina Democrats have lost nine of 11 U.S. Senate races since 1990 despite changing demographics that favor the party's candidates. North Carolina Democrats want to change the U.S. Senate math in 2022. But is their problem math or English?. In 1990, Harvey Gantt lost the Senate race to Jesse...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Elizabeth City, NCwncw.org

More to the Story: The Story of the police shooting of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City

The fatal shooting by police of Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, NC has been in the national news. More to the Story provided the latest on this story at the time of this interview thanks to Carolina Public Press Reporter Jordan Wilkie. Wilkie's specialties include election integrity, civil liberties, and government reporting. He spoke with host Paul Foster on May 5, 2021.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...