The Monticello Express

The impact of prairie strips on soil health and crop yield is the topic of the Iowa Learning Farms webinar at noon on Wednesday, May 26. Prairie strips are contour strips of native prairie species that are used like terraces. Prairie strips take up only 10 percent of a farm field but have disproportional benefits. Marshall McDaniel, assistant professor in soil-plant interactions at Iowa State University, will explore what happens to soil under and around prairie strips and how this might affect crop yield.monticelloexpress.com