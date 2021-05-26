The Monticello Express

Here's wishing the best to a Cedar Rapids broadcasting legend who is about to hang up his headphones for good. I can totally see him finding a way to keep a casual hand in the business going forward but Randy Lee has announced his retirement at the end of May, after 46 years in broadcasting. He ran the show for the last 32 of those years at one of our cross-town rivals, WMT-AM (and WMT-FM which doesn't actually exist anymore). But I consider it a friendly rivalry and him a friend because, in 1998, he hired me there for my first job in radio. It's all I ever wanted and he was first the brave soul to let it happen.