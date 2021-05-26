Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, IA

The Monticello Express

Monticello Express
 16 days ago

The impact of prairie strips on soil health and crop yield is the topic of the Iowa Learning Farms webinar at noon on Wednesday, May 26. Prairie strips are contour strips of native prairie species that are used like terraces. Prairie strips take up only 10 percent of a farm field but have disproportional benefits. Marshall McDaniel, assistant professor in soil-plant interactions at Iowa State University, will explore what happens to soil under and around prairie strips and how this might affect crop yield.

monticelloexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Monticello, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#University Of Iowa#Monticello Express#Iowa Learning Farms#Prairie Strips#Native Prairie Species#Farm#Field#Assistant Professor#Meeting Id#Soil Plant Interactions#Soil Health#Terraces#Crop Yield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Jones County, IAjournal-eureka.com

Jones County Community Foundation announces Great Give Day

The Jones County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is excited to announce that Great Give Day is just around the corner on Thursday, May 13. Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support local nonprofits and build a stronger community.
Delaware StateRadio Iowa

Dubuque County bobcat season on hold, Delaware, Jones County approved

The Iowa Natural Resources Commission approved adding bobcat seasons in Delaware and Jones Counties in northeast Iowa counties Thursday — but Dubuque County was removed from the proposed new bobcat zones. The DNR’s Todd Bishop says 20 of 23 comments in Dubuque County were against adding the bobcat season. He...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Broadcasting Legend to Retire After Nearly 50 Years

Here's wishing the best to a Cedar Rapids broadcasting legend who is about to hang up his headphones for good. I can totally see him finding a way to keep a casual hand in the business going forward but Randy Lee has announced his retirement at the end of May, after 46 years in broadcasting. He ran the show for the last 32 of those years at one of our cross-town rivals, WMT-AM (and WMT-FM which doesn't actually exist anymore). But I consider it a friendly rivalry and him a friend because, in 1998, he hired me there for my first job in radio. It's all I ever wanted and he was first the brave soul to let it happen.
Jones County, IAeastcentraliowanews.com

COVID-19 by the numbers

Jones County numbers decreased over the past week after a brief rise, according to state numbers. As of May 10, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 3.2%. The seven-day stats dropped nearly 1.5% to 3%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 11 for Jones County in the last...