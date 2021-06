STARKVILLE - Mississippi State got their NCAA regional weekend off on the right foot with an 8-4 win over Samford. The opening game of the weekend went the way of the home team, but it might have been more of a tussle than some expected. Will Bednar's first pitch of the game sailed into the right field seats. Max Pinto got Samford on the board with that solo shot to right. It was clear that the visitors from Birmingham were here to play.