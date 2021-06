The start of the match was delayed 15 minutes and it was a tough one, but Spring Lake got past gritty Cadillac, 1-0 in overtime, on senior Zoe Komar's goal with 2:53 left in the first of two 10-minute extra periods. Spring Lake (15-3-2) seized its first regional title since 2013 on a day the Lakers will not soon forget. They advance to Tuesday's state semifinal at Holland High School to face the winner of Friday's regional final between Byron Center and Marshall.