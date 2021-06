New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey to review the damages caused by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal. Expressing solidarity with the people affected by the cyclonic storm, the Prime Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities. Of this, Rs 500 crore would be given to Odisha, while the remaining amount would be allotted to West Bengal and Jharkhand on the basis of the extent of damage.