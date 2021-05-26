Stay home, get your shot and keep safe from COVID-19: mayors

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The Union Territory government has extended the Covid restrictions till May 24 morning and given the number of people testing positive and the tally of infection related deaths, the restrictions may be continued further as the medical experts continue to insist that coronavirus can be defeated, or at least contained, only if people take strict precautions in terms of following the Covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The lockdown is meant for the safety of the general masses as the restricted movement of the people alone can break the spread of the infection. However, there are some alarming reports suggesting that in some areas of Srinagar and elsewhere the restrictions are not being followed strictly and people are seen moving out despite the administration making fervent appeals not to do so. Police, on its part, has been trying to enforce the lockdown in letter and spirit and has been registering FIRs against violators and even fining them, however, still some people seem adamant to risk their lives and that of their dear ones by not staying at home.