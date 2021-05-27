Dave Bautista Reveals That Constantly Being Shirtless Is One Reason He Left The MCU
Dave Bautista is talking about his role as Drax the Destroyer in the 2014 comic book movie Guardians of the Galaxy and the reasons that factored into his decision of leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MSU) after he stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista has appeared in multiple films as the slightly simple-minded yet deadly warrior Drax the Destroyer. The actor will appear alongside Chris Hemsworth and the other cast members of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the upcoming Phase Four movie Thor: Love and Thunder before officially making his exit in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.uinterview.com