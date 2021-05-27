Dave Bautista Reveals That Constantly Being Shirtless Is One Reason He Left The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For years, the Thor franchise was in need of an overhaul, and it got just that when Taika Waititi signed on to helm the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok. The movie was a breath of fresh air, serving up more than enough cosmic action and superhero spectacle. There was also plenty of humor, which was to be expected with Waititi at the helm. The New Zealand filmmaker is a master when it comes to crafting comedic moments and, with Ragnarok, he delivered what are actually some of the MCU’s funniest moments. One of these moments, as it so happens, was actually put together by Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on the spot.