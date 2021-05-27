Tua Tagovailoa: “My hip feels 10x better than it did last year.”

Tua Tagovailoa is off to a miserable start at Dolphins minicamp. The Miami Dolphins have high expectations for Tua Tagovailoa coming into his second season in the NFL. He led the team to a 6-3 record as a starter and had them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. With Ryan Fitzpatrick in Washington, it is now time for the Alabama alum to prove that he’s the franchise guy for Miami.