NFL

Tua Tagovailoa: “My hip feels 10x better than it did last year.”

By Kendell Hollowell
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 23 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drew praises from teammate Mike Gisecki and head coach Brian Flores during a Wednesday press conference. Tua spent the offseason in South Florida organizing practices with his wide receivers twice a week at a local park. In addition to his check-ins at the team facility and gathering wide receivers for extra practices, Tagovailoa worked out at "PER4ORM" a training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

